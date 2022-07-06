JONESBORO — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in an apartment in the 300 block of North Caraway Road, according to Sally Smith, information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
At about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim, Alan T. Triggs, 32, of the address of the shooting, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid by applying tourniquets until EMS could arrive and take over. The victim was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center for further care. His condition is not known as of Wednesday afternoon, Smith said.
Police were advised of two suspects. They continue to search for the persons of interest related to this shooting.
According to a police report, there were seven witnesses listed to the shooting. Under circumstances, the report lists “Drug Dealing.”
Since Jan. 1, 2022, through July 6, 2022, Jonesboro police have reported 23 people shot in Jonesboro: two were suicides, five were accidental and 16 were as a result of gun violence, according to Claire Reynolds, crime analyst for the Jonesboro Police Department.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jonesboro Police Department. They can submit their information anonymously, however, if their tip leads to an arrest in this case, they can earn a cash reward. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.