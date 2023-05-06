JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault on a family member or household member in a domestic assault just after midnight on Friday.
Kendiro Devonta Fuqua, 24, of the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive, is accused of pointing a firearm at his girlfriend at his residence.
The victim said Fuqua pushed her against a wall with his hand around her neck during the encounter, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jonesboro police officers recovered a gun from the apartment and seized it as evidence.
Fowler set Fuqua’s bond at $35,000 and issued a no-contact order.
His next court date is June 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
John Coggins, 59, of Caraway, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; released on a $1,500 bond.
Clint Davis, 42, of Bay, of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $5,000 bond.
Trevor Dotson, 56, of Hoxie, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Joyce Girard, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $3.500 bond.
Samantha Jones, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Kathlyn Harris, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, defective headlight and possession of a prohibited weapon; $18,500 total bonds.
