JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received a total of $35,000 in bonds Monday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Steve Randle, 46, was arrested Saturday night at the intersection of Arrowhead Farm and Duncan roads following a traffic stop.
Police discovered 0.5 grams of meth on Randle.
He is charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with physical evidence, delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with enhancements and driving on a suspended license.
Randle’s next court date is on Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Shawna Mayberry, 35, of Forrest City, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening; $3,500 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Felecia Caruthers, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $1,500 bond.
Preston Davis, 21, of Brookland, with probation violation and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Josephine Moore, 45, of Trumann, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Kaitlann Summers, 26, of Forrest City, with failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Caleb Adams, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $1,000 bond.
Steven Hamilton, 44, of Leachville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Jose Nunez, 26, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and public intoxication; $15,000 bond.
Michael Rucker, 28, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery; $25,000 bond.
William Sherwood, 23, homeless, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of prohibited weapons/brass knuckles and obstructing governmental operations; $3,500 bond.
James Sloan, 47, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Tony Wheeler, 51, of Trumann, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Timmithy Taylor, 22, of Cherry Valley, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, fictitious tags and no proof of insurance; $10,000 bond
