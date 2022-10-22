JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $35,000 cash-only bond for a 38-year-old Jonesboro man on Friday.
Luis Jimenez was arrested on a revocation of bond charge. His original charges were aggravated assault, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jimenez’s next court date is Tuesday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Devin Montgomery, 31, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault, residential burglary and second-degree interference with emergency communications; $25,000 bond.
Antonio Hayes, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine of cocaine with the purpose to deliver; $35,000 bond.
Tasia Tyler, 29, of Trumann, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
David Brown, 46, of Trumann, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Kenneth Vann, 39, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Michael Rolland, 40, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and misdemeanors probation violation and two counts of failure to appear; $18,500 total bond.
Christopher Miller, 28, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a credit/debit card and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; $15,000 bond.
Devin Foley, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of an instrument of crime; $13,500 total bond.
Lucas Shoop, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Greg Allen, 56, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear; $13,500 total bond.
Jermaine Stewart, 29, of Forrest City, with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Warren Keith, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Benny Leija, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; $35,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.