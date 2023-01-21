JONESBORO — A shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday in Jonesboro, according to Sally Smith, the Jonesboro Police Department ‘s public information specialist.
At about 7:54 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Self Circle in Jonesboro where they discovered Jermeko Cooper, 35, of the 500 block of West Cherry Street, Blytheville, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Smith said. He was treated on scene and transported by EMS to St. Bernards Medical Center.
Police officer Evan Henry wrote in his report that when he arrived on the scene Cooper was standing on the sidewalk and a woman was standing next to him holding a shirt to the left side of his stomach.
Henry had Cooper lie on the sidewalk until emergency medical technicians could arrive.
Police are searching for a person of interest.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the JPD at 870-935-5657.
They can remain anonymous and can earn a cash reward through Crimestoppers if their tip leads to an arrest for this crime.
The shooting marks the third of the year in Jonesboro.
A Jonesboro man found shot at about 3:21 a.m. Tuesday on Meadowbrook Drive has died from his injuries, according to Smith.
John Odoms Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, died Thursday morning, Smith said Thursday afternoon.
The shooting was the second of the year, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Odoms was found lying in a drive way with a gunshot wound to the head in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.
Odoms had been listed in critical condition Tuesday at a local hospital, according to Smith.
Officers rendered aid until fire and emergency medical technicians arrived on scene. The shooting is under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone having information on this shooting is encouraged to call JPD.
On Jan. 12, a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded at about 3:49 a.m. in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Lane by another 17-year-old boy, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report says the victim, who was shot in the chest, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not known as of that afternoon.
The shooting occurred outside of an apartment building, the report states.
Police took into evidence a blood-stained T-shirt, black sweat pants, orange shorts, a black bed comforter and a gold chain necklace.
Five other victims were listed in the report, ranging from ages 19 to 2 years of age.
