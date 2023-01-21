JONESBORO — A shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday in Jonesboro, according to Sally Smith, the Jonesboro Police Department ‘s public information specialist.

At about 7:54 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Self Circle in Jonesboro where they discovered Jermeko Cooper, 35, of the 500 block of West Cherry Street, Blytheville, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Smith said. He was treated on scene and transported by EMS to St. Bernards Medical Center.

