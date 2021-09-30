NEWPORT — A man who fired shots at Newport police as they sought to arrest him and another man has received a 35-year prison sentence, according to Ryan Cooper, prosecuting attorney for the 3rd Judicial District.
Trevor Billingsley, 25, of Batesville, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including two counts of attempted murder.
No officers were injured during the gunfire on June 28, 2020, but, according to a probable cause affidavit, employees of a convenience store “were caught in the middle” of the shooting. The incident also occurred near a church building.
In addition to the prison time, Cooper said Judge Rob Ratton suspended imposition of 30 additional years.
“Chief Allen Edwards of the Newport Police Department and other officers approved the disposition and several officers attended the sentencing during a special setting of the Circuit Court,” Cooper said in a news release Thursday. “The case was handled by Deputy Prosecutor John Pettie and his team.”
Billingsley is also serving a 15-year sentence on drug and theft charges out of Independence County.
