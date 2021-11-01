JONESBORO — Drugs and firearm charges netted a Jonesboro man a $350,000 bond Monday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with several counts.
Jaylon Stewart, 23, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, breaking or entering a vehicle, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a credit or debit card.
Also Monday, Fowler found probable cause to charge Laura Ann Pierce, 49, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $150,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Rickey Allen Brown, 51, of Brookland, with second-degree battery with purpose of causing injury with a weapon, second-degree terroristic threatening, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and probation violation; $36,500 total bond.
Lilburn Dail, 52, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond.
Jerri Platz, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $500 cash-only bond.
Joseph Holmes, 30, of Trumann, with aggravated assault, second-degree battery on an officer or state employee, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, third-degree battery, possession of a Schedule III drug less than 2 grams, public intoxication and disorderly conduct; $25,000 bond.
Amber Cooper, 32, of Trumann, with theft of $5,000 or less but more than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Lauren Kincaid, 25, of Harrisburg, with theft of $5,000 or less but more than $1,000; $13,500 total bond.
Van Razor, 26, of Blytheville, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.
Jeremy Brunson, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $25,000 bond.
Dominique Davis, 26, of Wynne, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and disorderly conduct; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Hankins, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond. District Court charges with several failures to appear, contempt of court and probation violation; $1,500 cash-only bond.
Jeremy Jackson, 33, of Tuckerman, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $75,000 bond.
Jerry Jarvis, 47, of Harrisburg, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $7,500 bond.
Jeremy Walker, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $50,000 bond.
