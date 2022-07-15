JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with second-degree battery/causing injury with a weapon.
Pascual Carbajal, 29, is accused of stabbing a victim during an altercation Sunday.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Adam Hampton, officers found the victim bleeding from two stab wounds. The one on the left chest was small, but the one of the left shoulder blade was deeper and about an inch wide. The victim was bleeding heavily from the second wound, officers noted.
According to the victim and a witness, the victim and Carbajal got into an argument and Carbajal was knocked to the ground. When he got back on his feet Carbajal got a knife out of his pocket and attacked the victim with it.
Carbajal was arrested Thursday by Jonesboro police.
Boling set Carbajal’s total bond at $36,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Hayley Rosales, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on $1,500 bond.
Amber Brannon, 40, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Marcus Alexander, 26, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a family or household member; $7,500 bond.
Douglas Anderson, 41, of Alicia, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Chance Brooks, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Jason Brown, 49, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
William Davidson, 45, of Bono, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond or release on recognizance if proof of having COVID-19 is provided.
Christopher Dougan, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and public intoxication; $7,500 bond.
Larry Floyd, 50, of Trumann, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Stafan Hawthorne, 23, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery on a pregnant woman; $5,000 bond.
Steven Nash, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and resisting arrest; $10,000 bond.
Tommy Patrick, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Dorothy Mucherson, 40, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and theft; $5,000 bond.
Brandon Worsham, 41, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and third-degree domestic battery; $5,000 bond.
Tonya Osborne-Allen, 52, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and violation of a no-contact order; $35,000 bond.
Ora Moore, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
