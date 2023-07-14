JONESBORO — A 73-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Wednesday that someone stole a check from his mailbox in the 2900 block of Martinbrook Drive.
The check is for $36,458.08.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 12:23 pm
JONESBORO — A 73-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Wednesday that someone stole a check from his mailbox in the 2900 block of Martinbrook Drive.
The check is for $36,458.08.
In a separate case, a 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that someone broke into her residence in the 1900 block of Kenwood Street and stole household items.
The victim said the goods are worth more than $58,000.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Rigrite Us, 2500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, told police Wednesday that someone forged one of its business checks. The check is for $4,252.17.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday someone entered his residence in the 3300 block of South Caraway Road and stole two firearms. Taken were a 9 mm Taurus handgun valued at $250 and an unknown make of a .38-caliber revolver of unknown value.
An 80-year-old reported Wednesday afternoon that a suspect struck him in the face at 1700 Strawfloor Drive, causing facial injuries and a chipped tooth.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday night that someone took the keys and wallet from a 60-year-old woman and stole her vehicle in the 3200 block of Casey Springs Road. The 2015 Jeep Patriot is valued at $10,000. The wallet contained $250.
