JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and misdemeanor fleeing.
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies arrested Franklin Frazier, 47, of Jonesboro, at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Craighead Road 995 after he was sitting in his vehicle in a vacant lot. Frazier tried to flee on foot before a police K9 caught him.
In Frazier’s vehicle, deputies found 36.2 grams of suspected meth.
Fowler set Frazier’s bond at $35,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Cynthia Allen, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of $1,000 or less and two misdemeanor failures to appear; $8,500 total bond.
Skye Burns, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,500 bond.
Jonathan Inman, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 gram but less than 10 grams; $5,000 bond.
Venissa Miller, 41 of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Melisa Rose, 46, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Brian Mapp, 27, of Conway, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, texting while driving and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Matthew Young, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Christopher Greenwood, 28, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and theft; $35,000 bond.
Lindsey Simmons, 26, of Bono, with second-degree battery; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Darrion Bennett, 21, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $35,000 bond.
Savannah Knight, 19, of Marion, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Ryan Cohens, 43, of Little Rock, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Tatyana Henderson, 27, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Rachael Taylor, 24, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.