JONESBORO — Four males – two adults and two juveniles – were arrested early Thursday morning after Jonesboro police said they were going through unlocked cars at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Makala Lane.

Jaelin Jones, 20, of the 3700 block of Churchill Drive, Ray Anthony Jordan, 18, of the 800 block of West Madison Avenue, West Memphis, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested.