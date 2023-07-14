JONESBORO — Four males – two adults and two juveniles – were arrested early Thursday morning after Jonesboro police said they were going through unlocked cars at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Makala Lane.
Jaelin Jones, 20, of the 3700 block of Churchill Drive, Ray Anthony Jordan, 18, of the 800 block of West Madison Avenue, West Memphis, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested.
According to a Jonesboro police report, items taken included a wallet valued at $60 and a key fob valued at $500. The report said Jones had a .40-caliber Glock with hollow point bullets.
Charges the suspect could face are breaking or entering a vehicle, fleeing, theft of $1,000 or less and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Jones and Jordan will face a district judge for a probable cause hearing, probably today.
There were three other vehicle break-ins reported on Wednesday:
A 36-year-old woman told police Wednesday night that someone broke into her vehicle in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons and took items.
She reported that the thief took her purse containing credit and debit cards, a Social Security card, insurance cards and $600 in cash.
In the second case, a 32-year-old Jonesboro man said someone went into has back yard in the 1300 block of Aggie Road, entered his vehicle and stole property.
Stolen were a power generator and assorted power tools with a total value of $200.
In the third case, a 20-year-old woman said a suspect went though her vehicle in the 5900 block of Rees Road. Stolen was $10 in change.
