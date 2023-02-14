JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge two men and two women with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, among other crimes, in four separate incidents.
Cade Zapata, 25, of Lake City, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. marshals in the 1000 block of Main Street in Lake City because Zapata had warrants. Agents found a loaded gun and a scale with a white substance on it.
The gun was a Glock 9 mm handgun that Zapata said he bought at Academy Sports.
Agents found more than 7.5 grams of meth and $1,533 in cash.
Zapata was placed under arrest.
On Monday, Zapata was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 10 grams.
Boling set his next court date for March 31 in Craighead County Circuit Court in Lake City.
Boling lowered Zapata’s temporary bond from $250,000 to $150,000.
On Sunday night, Jonesboro police officers pulled over a Moped with two people riding it at the intersection of South Culberhouse Street and Warner Avenue after the Moped ran a stop sign.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers saw David Camarillo, 21, of the 1800 block of Brookhaven Road, attempt to throw a backpack he was wearing into a pile of garbage. Officers said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Camarillo and he admitted to having smoked it recently.
A search of the back pack found a .22-caliber handgun, a set of digital scales and a total of 28 grams of marijuana.
Boling charged Camarillo with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Camarillo’s bond at $50,000. His next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In the third incident, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from two women who had just entered St. Bernards Medical Center to pick up a woman who had been involved in an automobile accident that injured five people, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When the women entered a vehicle, officers approached it and could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Pamela Jeanette Tyler, 36, of the 500 block of Davidson, Manila, was the owner of the vehicle.
A search turned up a Bersa .380-caliber handgun, more than 3 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, three used syringes and several pills.
Boling charged Tyler with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He set Tyler’s bond at $50,000. Her next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In the final case, Boling found probable cause to charge April Ludwig, 45, of the 700 block of Marcom, who was arrested after a search warrant was conducted on her residence last week, according to a Jonesboro police report. The search turned up a .25-caliber Lorcin pistol, ammunition, digital scales, several methamphetamine pipes, sandwich bags, $3,500 in cash; and 137.8 grams of powder methamphetamine, hydrocodone, Clonzepam, morphine and synthetic LSD.
At Ludwig’s probable cause hearing on Monday in Craighead County District Court, Boling left Ludwig’s bond at $150,000. She was at court, having already been released on bond. She is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Ludwig’s next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
