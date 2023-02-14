JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge two men and two women with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, among other crimes, in four separate incidents.

Cade Zapata, 25, of Lake City, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. marshals in the 1000 block of Main Street in Lake City because Zapata had warrants. Agents found a loaded gun and a scale with a white substance on it.