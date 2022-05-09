JONESBORO — Four firearms were reported stolen over the weekend, according to Jonesboro police reports.
At 10:37 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone entered her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu in the 1300 block of Links Circle and stole a 9 mm Taurus handgun.
The victim told officer Scottie Fleeman that she was sure the vehicle was locked but couldn’t see any damage to it.
She said the firearm was the only thing taken.
In the second incident, a 24-year-old told police at 10:38 p.m. Saturday that someone entered his truck and stole a 9 mm Glock valued at $500.
The victim told officer Aaron Moore that the gun was in his center console while he was working from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday. He said after work he stopped at a few locations and when he returned home to the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, he realized the gun was missing.
In the third report, a 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police at 1:05 p.m. Sunday that he had left his 9 mm Taurus handgun at a friend’s house while he was out of town for a month. He said he returned Saturday and found out the gun was missing. He was told the door to his friend’s house had been unlocked during some of the time the gun was there.
The victim said he had purchased the gun from a pawn shop recently. Officer Rodney Smith told the victim to contact the pawn shop and get the serial number to the firearm so it could be entered into a database file.
In the fourth incident, a 24-year-old Jonesboro man reported at 7:52 p.m. Sunday that someone entered his vehicle in the 900 block of Links Circle and stole a 9 mm Glock valued at $500.
The victim told officer Seth Harrison that he had not seen the firearm in a couple of weeks and had no idea of who could have taken it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.