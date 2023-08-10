JONESBORO — Four firearms were reported stolen from two vehicles Tuesday in separate incidents, according to Jonesboro police reports.
In the first incident, a 74-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that he picked up three guns that had been pawned at a local pawn shop on Aug. 2 and secured them inside his vehicle. Later that day the guns went missing from his vehicle at his residence in the 1900 block of Mitzi Lane.
The guns – a .22-caliber Remington long rifle valued at $100, a .22-caliber High Standard revolver valued at $200 and a .22-caliber High Standard rifle valued at $200 – were listed in the National Crime Information Center registry.
In the second incident, a 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 3900 block of Saddlecrest Drive and stole a firearm and cash.
A Ruger 9 mm handgun, valued at $500, and $120 in cash were stolen from the vehicle.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
The manager of U-Haul, 1700 Red Wolf Blvd., reported Wednesday morning that a van that was rented from the business wasn’t returned. The 2013 Ford Econoline E150 is valued at $25,000.
A 37-year-old Bono woman told police Wednesday morning that her vehicle was broken into in the 800 block of North Patrick Street and items were stolen. Taken were a $150 wallet, identification and debit and credit cards.
A 50-year-old Mississippi woman reported to police Tuesday night that a wedding ring she left on a vanity at the Embassy Suites, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., was missing. The ring is valued at $3,200.
The owner of Ziegler Chiropractic, 2912 Browns Lane, told police Tuesday afternoon that someone forged a check for $398.17 from the practice.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman had a knife stolen from her vehicle Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Holly Street.
The manager of the Valero gas station, 3224 S. Caraway Road, reported Tuesday morning that a checked was altered and cashed at the business. The check was for $1,810.
