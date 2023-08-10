JONESBORO — Four firearms were reported stolen from two vehicles Tuesday in separate incidents, according to Jonesboro police reports.

In the first incident, a 74-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that he picked up three guns that had been pawned at a local pawn shop on Aug. 2 and secured them inside his vehicle. Later that day the guns went missing from his vehicle at his residence in the 1900 block of Mitzi Lane.