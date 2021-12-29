JONESBORO — Jury trials resumed in June following a hiatus cause by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were four high-profile murder cases in 2021 that resulted in guilty verdicts in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Flando Montgomery
Flando Montgomery was sentenced to 55 years in prison in June after being convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated robbery, six counts of aggravated assault and one count of battery, according to the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours imposed the sentence after a four-day trial.
Malcolm Jemison, 16, died after being shot four times in the back on Jan. 2, 2019, at 3516 Galaxy St. in Jonesboro.
Quenterius Finch, 25; Cedric Finch, 30; and Chauncey Thomas, 23, all of Jonesboro, were also shot.
Shawn Cone
In September, Philhours sentenced Shawn Gregory Cone to life without parole in the capital murder of Alissa Reynolds, 50, on Dec. 2, 2019, according to a news release from Chrestman.
Cone was additionally sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment for abuse of corpse, two counts of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
The jury deliberations and sentencing took less than two hours to complete.
On Sept. 13, the prosecutor’s office withdrew a possible death sentence in the case.
Cone, then-50, of Jonesboro, was arrested by federal authorities on Dec. 9, 2019, in Key West, Fla.
David Jewell
A Craighead County Circuit Court jury found David Jewell Sr. guilty of first-degree murder in November and sentenced him to 32 years in prison, according to court documents.
Jewell, 60, was convicted in the July 23, 2020, murder of his wife, Charlene, whom he shot in the vehicle he was driving near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Main Street.
According to testimony in the trial, Charlene Jewell had told David Jewell the day before her murder that she intended to seek a divorce. He also said she was “messing around” on him.
Rhatez Demore Furlow
A Craighead County jury found Rhatez Demore Furlow guilty on Dec. 2 of two counts of second-degree murder and a gun enhancement charge and sentenced him to a total of 135 years in prison.
Kafena Russell, 37, and her brother, Johnny Russell, 38, were found shot to death on July 18, 2019, in the 400 block of Melrose Street.
Their bodies were found in the apartment they shared with Furlow.
Jurors sentenced Furlow, 32, to 60 years in prison on each count and added a 15-year sentence for using a gun during a crime. The two sentences are to be served consecutively, meaning one after another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.