JONESBORO — Special Judge Ralph Wilson gave a $101,500 bond to a Brookland man after he found probable cause to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana.
Rickey Allen Brown, 51, of the 9500 block of U.S. 49B, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Police seized more than 4 ounces of suspected meth, valued at $10,000 and more than a half ounce of marijuana. They also seized $2,037 in cash.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
Joshua Cooper, 31, of Jonesboro, with Internet stalking of a child, felony probation violation and parole violation; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Kenneth Anderson, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Brandon Dawson, 39, of Leachville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, parole violation and felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Ty Welch, 62, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Justin Turner, 36, homeless, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana and criminal contempt; $5,000 bond.
Salvadore Cerrillos, 31, of Jonesboro, with arson, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault on a family or household member and second-degree terroristic threatening; $7,500 bond.
Angel Blakley, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Jacob Haney, 31, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Michael McGinty, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $5,000 bond.
Randal Scott, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $10,000 bond.
Christopher Boren, 33, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and two misdemeanor failures to appear; $20,000 bond.
