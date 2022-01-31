JONESBORO — Four incidents with armed people threatening to shoot victims were reported to Jonesboro police since Saturday.
At about 8:25 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police a suspect threatened to shoot him and stole items from his vehicle in the 2100 block of Red Wolf Boulevard.
Officer Bruce Wright wrote in his report, “Upon arrival, I made contact with an employee that stated the victim was secure in a back office. I pulled around to the front and another employee came out and stated that the man with the gun pulled out of the parking lot when I pulled in. She stated that he was in a white Nissan passenger vehicle ... and headed south on Red Wolf.”
Stolen was ear buds valued at $150, a woman’s wallet and a Social Security card.
In another case a 15-year-old boy told police a 19-year-old woman pointed a handgun at him at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and threatened to shoot him.
The incident occurred in the 800 block of Huntington Avenue.
In a separate report, a 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 2:19 a.m. Saturday that a man was causing problems, broke a television and pulled a gun on her and two other victims.
The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Michelle Cove.
In a fourth incident, which occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday a suspect entered a 31-year-old male victim’s home in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons.
The victim told police when he walked into the residence a suspect with an assault-style rifle pointed it at him. He said the suspect, who he said was wearing all black clothing, didn’t say anything to him. The victim said he shut the door and ran away.
No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.
