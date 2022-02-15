JONESBORO — Four more Craighead County residents have died from complications created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday.
While the number of new cases continues to decline statewide compared to a week ago, the number of deaths continues to rise.
The health department reported 41 deaths Tuesday, raising the statewide death toll to 10,141. Clay, Greene, Mississippi and Randolph counties had one death each, according to the Tuesday data. The state’s death toll rose by 246 in just a week’s time.
New infections in Arkansas totaled 1,685, based on the results of 5,015 tests.
The number of active cases statewide dropped by 1,724 to 14,551.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped by 32 to 1,052. Of those, 157 were on ventilators, a reduction of 1. In Northeast Arkansas, 128 COVID patients were hospitalized, an increase of three. Of those, 11 were on ventilators, also one more than on Monday.
As should be expected, the three most populous counties in the state had the most new cases.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 37 new cases; 516 active cases.
Greene – 18 new cases; 250 active.
Lawrence – 3 new cases; 83 active.
Poinsett – 14 new cases; 160 active.
Jackson – 5 new cases; 85 active.
Mississippi – 38 new cases; 166 active.
Randolph – 7 new cases; 72 active.
Cross – 12 new cases; 44 active.
Clay – 10 new cases; 104 active.
