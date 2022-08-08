PARAGOULD — On Friday, 45 people were arrested in a joint operation by law enforcement agencies.
The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, and agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Forty-five total arrests, including:
A total of 58 citations and 50 warnings.
Two of the arrests included a felon in possession of firearm arrest and one warrant arrest for rape.
This multi-agency criminal patrol saturation is the same type of operation that has occurred in Mississippi and Craighead counties in the past few months.
The participating police chiefs and sheriffs of the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force have collectively prioritized disrupting criminal organizations regionally.
The overall goal is to completely dismantle these organizations by collaborating and sharing information with all the law enforcement agencies within the 2nd Judicial District.
Agencies that were involved in this operation were agents from Greene, Craighead, Mississippi and Crittenden Sheriff’s offices and Paragould, Jonesboro, Osceola, Marion and West Memphis Police Departments. The Arkansas State Police and the Paragould Dispatch Center provided vital members to the operation as well.
