JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases among Craighead County residents totaled 451 Friday, as the Arkansas Department of Health reported 10,405 new cases statewide.
Those numbers were based on the results of more than 21,000 tests.
Both counts were down from Thursday’s record-setting numbers of 12,990 statewide and Craighead County’s 545, and all figures are probably lower than the actual number of new cases.
The health department has established a phone number for Arkansans to report their positive at-home COVID-19 test results: 1-800-803-7847.
The number of active cases rose by 6,464 to 85,812.
Twenty-three deaths were included in Friday’s report, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
The number of hospitalizations of COVID patients across the state rose by 58 to 1,309 and the number of those patients on ventilators rose by two to 173. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitals reported 211 COVID patients, an increase of six. Of those 18 were on ventilators, up by one from Thursday.
The health department said 169 Greene County residents were among the newly infected Friday, increasing the number of active cases by 111 to 1,555. Mississippi County had 161 new cases, raising active cases by 103 to 1,305.
Elsewhere in Northeast Arkansas, reported new cases were: Poinsett County, 66; Cross, 63; Jackson, 47; Lawrence, 43; Clay, 37; and Randolph County, 12.
