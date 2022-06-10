JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department recorded 49 sustained Internal Affairs complaints in 2021, according to the department’s 2021 annual report.
A sustained complaint means a violation was found against an officer.
Capt. Stephen McDaniel, head of the department’s Administration Division and who oversees Internal Affairs, said Friday complaints can be from anything from an officer missing a court date to individuals complaining about an interaction with an officer.
He said there were no officers who were terminated in 2021 due to complaints, which all resulted in either verbal or written reprimands.
“Most are internally generated by a supervisor,” McDaniel said.
Supervisors mostly handle the verbal or written reprimands, he said. If a member of the public does an online or written complaint, McDaniel handles those.
Of the complaints for 2021, four were not sustained, meaning no reprimands were issued. There were 21 cases where officers were exonerated and 15 complaints were deemed unfounded.
McDaniel said if a case rises to the level of suspension or termination, Police Chief Rick Elliott would review it.
He said in most cases where an officer is exonerated he writes a letter or calls the member of the public who issued the complaint.
McDaniel said there was one case where a member of the public complained about five officers who responded to a situation. The initial officer and four others were listed in the complaint. The first officer was exonerated, and for the four others it was determined that the complaint was unfounded.
According to the department’s Code of Conduct:
“The Chief of Police without cause may terminate employees of the police department who are in provisionary status from employment. All employees should execute their duties in a professional and competent manner and should meet and maintain reasonable measures of job performance. Repeated incidents of carelessness or a pattern of errors, neglect, and/or inattentiveness to job performance is considered incompetence. Employees may be subject to disciplinary action when they fail to meet the minimum standards of performance or when they violate a law or regulatory decree announced in this code.”
According to the department’s website, “Complaints are handled in one of two ways: Complaints of a less severe nature may be handled by the officer’s supervisor through a counseling session or other means. More serious complaints are reviewed by the Chief of Police and investigated by the department’s Office of Professional Standards.”
McDaniel said JPD officers receive training every year to keep up with law enforcement standards.
“There’s all kinds of training,” he said. “Our officers get quite a bit of training each year.”
McDaniel said the amount of training officers receive exceeds the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.