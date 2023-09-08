JONESBORO — The 2023 LocalFest, hosted by the Foundation of Arts (FOA), starts this evening at 5 p.m. and will pick back up Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Jonesboro.

The event will feature more than local 75 bands over the two-day period performing on stages and in venues throughout the downtown area, including the Main Street Stage, the Brickhouse Grill, the Brickhouse Rooftop, Cregeen’s, the Huntington Square Stage, the Huntington Square Bar, the Glass Factory, the Union Park Stage, the Recovery Room, the Forum Theatre Stage, Skinny J’s, BenYay’s and the Parsonage.