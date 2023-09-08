JONESBORO — The 2023 LocalFest, hosted by the Foundation of Arts (FOA), starts this evening at 5 p.m. and will pick back up Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Jonesboro.
The event will feature more than local 75 bands over the two-day period performing on stages and in venues throughout the downtown area, including the Main Street Stage, the Brickhouse Grill, the Brickhouse Rooftop, Cregeen’s, the Huntington Square Stage, the Huntington Square Bar, the Glass Factory, the Union Park Stage, the Recovery Room, the Forum Theatre Stage, Skinny J’s, BenYay’s and the Parsonage.
There will also be food trucks, games, vendors and other special events.
According to the Local Festival website, the event was created to showcase Northeast Arkansas artists, artisans, businesses, comedians, musicians and more; as well as to support everything local while bringing the community together for a weekend to celebrate, promote one another and be entertained.
This year’s LocalFest will feature stand-up comedy each evening from 7-9 p.m. at The Recovery Room, 223 S Main St.
Tonight’s lineup includes host Nate Jaxon with headliner Lamon, featuring Jeremy Cox and Keeley Allison; plus, Bryce Moore will be hosting an open mic afterwards. Saturday night’s lineup includes host Allison McArthur with comedians Ryan Quearry, Drew Davis, Prince Bobo and Tootie Two Times. Entry will be $20 at the door.
There will also be live professional wrestling each day in Rotary Centennial Park in front of The Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe Ave. Gates will open at 5 p.m. tonight with belltime at 6:30 p.m. and gates will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday with belltime at 3 p.m. Admission to wrestling is free.
An open mic poetry slam is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday evening at The Recovery Room and participants can sign up upon arrival.
There will also be an official after-party event featuring electronic dance music each evening from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Huntington Square, 401 W. Huntington Ave. Admission is $10 the day of the after-party.
