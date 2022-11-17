JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandi Lynn Jackson, 43, of the 300 block of Russell Drive, was arrested Monday by members of the Jonesboro Police Fugitive Task Force at her residence.
During a probation search of the residence, police found 28.5 ounces of marijuana.
Boling set Jackson’s bond at $5,000. Her next court date is Dec. 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Christopher Bills, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond with proof of incarceration at the time of the hearing.
Curtis Davis, 35, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Douglas Gray, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $300,000 bond and requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Raymond Jones, 32, of Dyess, with two counts of probation violation; $6,000 total bond.
Brian Nelson, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $45,000 bond.
Billy Stormes, 43, of Paragould, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations and driving on a suspended license; $15,000 bond.
Renaldre Toliver, 26, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Dustin Kyle Williams, 33, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery; $30,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Diane Elizabeth Ball, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Laranda Estes-Ruiz, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $10,000 total bond.
Amanda Tucker, 39, of Bay, with felony failure to appear and possession of an instrument of crime; $9,500 total bond.
Veronica Gomes, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Briana Davis, 27, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $1,500 bond.
Danielle Patterson, 34, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $1,500 bond.
