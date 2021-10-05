LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and Arkansas State University’s Childhood Services and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, have awarded $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III grant funding to 44 after-school, summer, and extended-year learning programs across the state.
The ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and support social and emotional development. Awardees will utilize grant awards to address the academic impact of lost instructional time on student learning through evidence-based summer programs and comprehensive after-school programs.
Two of the 44 grant awards include the following in Jonesboro:
Hispanic Community Services, Inc. (El Centro Hispano), $50,000.
Whole Youth Services, Inc., $149,050.
“Even before the pandemic disrupted all aspects of student life, Arkansas struggled to meet the demand for after-school and summer learning programs. For every child in an after-school program in Arkansas, three more are waiting to get in,” said Laveta Wills-Hale, network director of the Arkansas Out of School Network.
“The same is true for summer learning programs. In 2019, more than 26,000 additional children would have been enrolled in a program if one were available to them. We will continue working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and to ensure all children have access to quality after-school and summer learning programs,” she added. “This funding is a critical resource to communities and programs across our state, and we are grateful to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for their partnership.”
“There is no doubt the pandemic has impacted student learning, but in order to assist students who have been affected the most, unified efforts of support are essential,” Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, DESE deputy commissioner, said. “These federal funds will help us build that support, as key educators, communities, and faith-based organizations will partner to accelerate student learning. Our students deserve the best despite the challenges we have faced, and these programs will reinforce the commitment and dedication to student learning we have seen over the last year and a half. I am excited to see the positive impact of these programs in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.