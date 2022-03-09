TRUMANN — Trumann police arrested five people last week after TruCab on Melton Ave. reported that $470,542.72 worth of damage had been sustained to their roof due to metal flashing being peeled off and stolen, according to a Tuesday news release
The five people, their charges and bonds are:
James Williams, commercial burglary, theft of $25,000 or more, criminal mischief, theft by receiving scrap metal; $100,000 bond.
Jennie Hill, theft by receiving scrap metal; $15,000 bond.
Jammy Rhodes, theft of scrap metal, theft by receiving scrap metal; $15,000 bond.
Charles Estes, theft of scrap metal, theft by receiving of scrap metal; $15,000 bond.
Carl Holt, commercial burglary, theft $25,000 or more, criminal mischief, theft by receiving scrap metal, theft of scrap metal; $100,000 bond.
