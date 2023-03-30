JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable Wednesday to charge five people in four separate cases with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, among other charges.
In the first case, Bodey Hanley, 38, of the 300 block of Allen Drive, and Barbara Washburn, 35, of the same address, were arrested at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday following the report of a domestic disturbance there.
Hanley, who is on parole answered the door and officers entered the residence. They saw nine Alprazolam pills in plain view on the coffee table. A table in the kitchen had a plastic bag containing $649. In addition, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine was found, as well as meth pipes and a .410 shotgun with its barrel sawed off.
Hanley and Washburn were both charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felons in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana.
Halsey set Hanley’s bond at $100,000 and Washburn’s at $75,000. Their next court date is April 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In the second case, Adam Cooper, 39, of Jonesboro, was arrested Monday on Arkansas 18 in Craighead County following a traffic stop.
Cooper initially refused to cooperate with the officer at the scene and had his one-year-old son with him. He was arrested after a brief struggle, the officer wrote in his probable cause affidavit.
The officer found a Jimenez.380-caliber handgun in a back pack, a large amount of marijuana, about 18 grams of cocaine, suspected psilocybin and scales. The handgun was reported as stolen out of Memphis.
Halsey found probable cause to charge Cooper with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving of a firearm, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations, refusal to submit, no insurance, no seat belt and driving left of center.
Halsey set Cooper’s bond at $100,000 and set his next court date for April 28.
In the third case, Halsey found probable cause to charge Kashiwa Milligan, 22, of the 500 block of East Allen Avenue, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Milligan was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Allen Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report. A search of his vehicle yielded a Glock handgun, about 3 and a half pounds of marijuana, assorted ammunition, vacuum-sealed bags, a digital scale, five gun magazines and marijuana containers.
Halsey set Milligan’s bond at $150,000 and his next court date is May 1.
In the fourth case, Vincent Seaborn, 55, of Jonesboro, was arrested following a traffic stop Monday night in which the driver possessed meth. When taken to her residence by officers, Seaborn was there and refused to identify himself. It was discovered that he has warrants out of Poinsett County.
During a search of Seaborn, officers found a Bersa .380-caliber handgun, two syringes and about 2 grams of white powder. The gun was discovered to be stolen out of Craighead County.
Halsey found probable cause to charge Seaborn with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Halsey set Seaborn’s bond at $100,000 and his next court date is April 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.