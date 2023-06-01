JONESBORO — Five firearms were reported stolen in Jonesboro since Friday, according to police reports.
On Friday, a 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police that while updating their serial number lists for their firearms, he and his wife discovered one was missing from their residence in the 1400 block of Medallion Drive.
The .30-caliber AR-15 is valued at $2,000.
On Saturday, a 30-year-old man reported his vehicle was broken into and his firearm was stolen in the 1100 block of Sandino Drive. Taken was a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone entered her residence Saturday night or early Sunday and stole her firearm from the 500 block of Puryear Street. The 9 mm Taurus is valued at $700. Also stolen were an Xbox, security cameras and a baby monitor with a total value of more than $700.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 800 block of North Caraway Road and stole his gun and cash. Taken were a 9 mm Sig Sauer valued at $600, $100 cash, three bottles of cologne valued at $270, a $500 business check and a wallet.
On Tuesday morning, a 25-year-old Jonesboro woman said a man who she gave a ride to stole her 9 mm Taurus handgun at the intersection of Kingsbury Street and Red Wolf Boulevard. The gun’s value is listed at $350.
