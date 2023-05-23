JONESBORO — A man accused of killing his elderly father and stepmother was ordered held on a $5 million bond Monday after a deputy prosecutor said he was a high flight risk.
Police arrested Jonathan Dean Boyd, 61, near a home in Paragould Sunday evening.
Police said they had gotten word that Boyd was in the area and spotted him as he was walking down the street and arrested him on a Craighead County warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm. He faces three potential life prison sentences for the offenses.
The bodies of Larry Boyd, 84, and Josey Boyd, 80, were found May 8 at a house in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351, near the Craighead/Greene County line.
Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Henry said Boyd was an extreme flight risk with ties to people in multiple states. In fact, she said Boyd is believed to have traveled to Missouri and Oklahoma following the crime.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling said Boyd would have to wear an electronic ankle monitor if he is able to post the bond.
Boyd was ordered to appear June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has not released the circumstances surrounding the incident, though the arrest warrant was issued May 15 based on a probable cause affidavit.
Michael Wilkey of the Paragould Daily Press contributed to this report
inman@jonesborosun.com
