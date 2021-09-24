JONESBORO — The death toll from the coronavirus continued to mount in Northeast Arkansas, as data from the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday showed one death each in Craighead, Clay, Cross Greene and Lawrence counties. Those five deaths were among 20 statewide reported Thursday.
The state reported 1,550 new cases Thursday, including 77 in Craighead County. Active cases declined by 213 to 13,501.
Statewide hospitalizations declined by 11 to 956 and 254 were on ventilators, a reduction of two.
Jonesboro hospitals report they have beds available, both for the general population and beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.
At St. Bernards Medical Center, the number of hospitalized COVID patients declined from 93 on Monday to 80 on Thursday, spokesman Mitchell Nail said. Of those 80, 25 were in intensive care and nine were on ventilators. Nail noted that at least one COVID patient has died every day over the past two weeks.
At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, spokesman Ty Jones said he didn’t have specific COVID patient counts, but the overall patient census has hovered between 190 and 200 patients per day in the past week. The hospital is licensed for 288 patient beds.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Thursday:
Craighead – 77 new cases; 748 active cases, unchanged frrom Wednesday.
Greene – 42 new cases; 384 active, decrease of 10.
Lawrence – 18 new cases; 115 active, decline of 1.
Poinsett – 23 new cases; 171 active, decline of 1.
Mississippi – 31 new cases; 295 active, decline of 11.
Jackson – 17 new cases; 84 active, increase of 2.
Randolph – 23 new cases; 161 active, increase of 16.
Cross – 14 new cases; 81 active, increase of 6.
Clay – 13 new cases; 121 active, decline of 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.