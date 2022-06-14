JONESBORO — A Craighead County man was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash that involved five vehicles Tuesday morning, police said.
According to preliminary information released by the Jonesboro Police Department, Joseph Vesely Jr., 62, of Lake City died in the crash at the intersection of Kathleen Street and Prospect Road in northeastern Jonesboro.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m., after a semi-truck and trailer traveling north on Kathleen Street failed to yield at the stop sign and continued into the intersection, striking a pickup driven by Vesely. The truck was then pushed into three other vehicles.
Sally Smith, communications specialist for JPD, said drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured. The driver of the 18-wheeler was from Jackson, Mississippi, Smith said.
Earlier Tuesday, police said an 18-year-old man on a bicycle was struck at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. Police received the call shortly before 1 a.m. The victim said the driver of what was described as a Jeep drove away. The bicyclist apparently didn’t require hospitalization.
