JONESBORO — A 57-year-old Jonesboro man received a $50,000 bond Monday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with several felonies and misdemeanors.
Keith A. Harfield was pulled over for a traffic violation on Saturday on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The officer saw a meth pipe in the glove box. The officer told Harfield and the passenger to get out of the vehicle and he asked Harfield if there was anything illegal. Harfield told him there was a firearm in his back pocket. The officer found cocaine and marijuana.
The officer also found another firearm in the glove box of the car.
Harfield is charged with simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, fictitious license sticker, no insurance and failure to register the vehicle.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Demetric Howard, 24, of Jonesboro, with third-degree battery on a pregnant woman; $5,000 bond.
Debra Coleman, 46, of Jonesboro, with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree battery; $9,000 total bond.
Lisa Hall, 50, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 total bond.
Trichia Sloan, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond after proving she was incarcerated at the time of the hearing.
Patsy Thomas, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony tampering with evidence; $1,500 bond.
Sarah Wills, 42, of Rose Bud, with possession of meth or cocaine less that 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Andre Carter, 44, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; $1,500 bond.
Dejuann Council, 18, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500.
Darren Foulk, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Stanley Hardy, 55, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession off drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence; $2,500 bond.
Phillip Hanley, 58, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Johnny Hewitt, 57, of Jonesboro, with theft, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Patrick Jefferson, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and parole violation; $15,000 bond.
James Rouse, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
John Simpson, 64, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and careless or prohibited driving; $1,500 bond.
Kenneth Vann, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
