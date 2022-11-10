JONESBORO — A Craighead County man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Jonesboro police said he broke into a knife case at a convenience store, opened two of the knives and threatened an employee.

Damarcus Starks, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 7 after police went to the Valero station in the 3200 block of South Caraway Road due to a disturbance with weapons.