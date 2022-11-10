JONESBORO — A Craighead County man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Jonesboro police said he broke into a knife case at a convenience store, opened two of the knives and threatened an employee.
Damarcus Starks, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 7 after police went to the Valero station in the 3200 block of South Caraway Road due to a disturbance with weapons.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Starks could be seen at the front of the store, crouching down holding the knives in each hand with the blades extended.
Police also said they noticed the glass was broken in the display.
After a few minutes, Starks dropped the weapons and was arrested. Police also said Starks gave several false names and refused to be honest as he was being booked into the jail.
Authorities said it took at least a day to find out who Starks was. Officers also spoke with an employee at the convenience store.
The employee said Starks entered the store, broke into the knife case, opened the knives and threatened him.
In addition to aggravated robbery, Starks was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief-1st degree, theft $1,000 or less and obstructing governmental operations.
A $50,000 cash-only bond was set Wednesday for Starks, who was given a Dec. 28 court date in Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro.
In other cases Wednesday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Donnie Dewayne Ollis, 68, of Jonesboro, with criminal mischief-1st degree; $15,000 bond. Ollis will be arraigned Dec. 28 in circuit court.
Collin Junior Eason, 21, of Jonesboro, with battery-2nd degree -injures emergency medical technician or other medic and aggravated assault on a family or household member; $50,000 bond with Dec. 28 arraignment date in circuit court.
Savon Pickett, 24, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver; $150,000 bond with Dec. 30 arraignment date.
Helen A. Scott, 40, of Jonesboro, with theft $25,000 or more; $50,000 bond with Dec. 28 arraignment date.
