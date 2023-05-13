JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with eight felonies.
Jonathan Q. Clark, 30, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.
Clark was arrested Wednesday after a probation search of his residence turned up marijuana and THC moon rocks weighing 106 grams, 10 grams of cocaine, 12.5 grams of crack cocaine, 140 ecstasy pills, 11 Alprazolam pills, 1.8 grams of meth and three digital scales with drug residue on them, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Boling set Clark’s bond at $50,000. His next court date is June 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Keanna Jones, of Jonesboro, with arson; $5,000 bond.
Becky Denison, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Cecil Lindley, 58, of Jonesboro, with domestic battery, multiple offenses within a five-year period; $10,000 cash-only bond, required to wear an ankle monitor if released and a no-contact order issued.
Larry Williams, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Nakeatra Evans, 30, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and harassment; $25,000 bond.
Reginald Lewis, 54, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Albert Brown, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Jonathan Simmons, 40, of West Memphis, with probation violation; released on his own recognizance.
Jerry Lee Walker, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
