JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with eight felonies.

Jonathan Q. Clark, 30, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.