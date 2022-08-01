JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Pocahontas man with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy pulled Jeremy Blackwell, 43, over at the Kum & Go store on U.S. 63 in Bono on Saturday.
The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and found 3.1 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in a tool box inside of the vehicle.
Boling set Blackwell’s bond at $50,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jessica Renee Turner, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Clinton Bozarth, 43, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery and using a prohibited weapon; released on $10,000 bond.
Melissa Benham, 39, homeless, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Tana Covington, 38, of Harrisburg, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Amanda Greer, 41, of Pocahontas, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $3,500 bond.
Faith Rochelle Lee, 54, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Kevin Blake Daniels, 34, of Jonesboro, with failure to register as a sex offender; $1,500 bond.
Robert Buckingham, 39, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle and possession of an instrument of crime; $7,500 bond.
Marquis Jenkins, 27, of Jonesboro, with second-degree kidnapping or false imprisonment and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $7,500 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Kevin McFarland, 42, of Bay, with residential burglary resisting arrest; $50,700 total bond.
Jose Meza, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Joshua Pickett, 29, of Lagrange, Ga., with theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Jose Rivera, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of a defaced firearm; $3,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.