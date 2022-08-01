JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Pocahontas man with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy pulled Jeremy Blackwell, 43, over at the Kum & Go store on U.S. 63 in Bono on Saturday.