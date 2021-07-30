JONESBORO — Retired Circuit Court Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Friday to charge Catrina Gentry, 39, of 3332 Norcrest in Mesquite, Texas, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
Halsey set bond at $50,000 for Gentry.
Also Friday, Halsey found probable cause to charge David Wilcoxson, 35, of Jonesboro, with one count of distributing possessing viewing matter that depict sexual conduct involving a child; $50,000 bond.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
James Barber, 53, of 121 S. Culberhouse St., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and parole violation; $5,000 bond.
Larhonda Howard, 35, of 121 S. Culberhouse St., possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,000 bond.
Michael Holbrook, 38, of Jonesboro, first-degree terroristic threatening, a felony and misdemeanor assault on a family or household member; $5,000 bond. A report said Holbrook threatened to stab a 40-year-old female with a knife.
Dontae Ivey, 35, of Jonesboro, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct; $50,000 bond set.
Rebecca Johnson 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,000 bond.
Trung Pham, 28, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft of $25,000 or more; $5,000 bond.
Jonesboro police
Jonesboro police said a 42-year-old woman reported that a 45-year-old man pointed a knife at her and stole a Bluetooth speaker from her in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue. The incident occurred at 12:26 a.m. Friday, police said.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that a 15-year-old male shot at her as she tried to run away. The incident occurred at about 7:43 p.m. Thursday on Turfway Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.