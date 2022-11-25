JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge an Osceola man with five felonies and two misdemeanors from an incident on Aug. 21 in eastern Craighead County.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Bartholomew Watson, 30, was in a vehicle with two women when they were pulled over on suspicion of stealing two fans from a store.
Police found a gun and drugs in the vehicle. As Watson was being transported to the Craighead County Detention Center, police were rerouted to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital after Watson ingested a drug, later determined to be fentanyl.
He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
He is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony tampering with evidence, theft by receiving, speeding and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Fowler set Watson’s circuit court bond at $50,000 cash only and his misdemeanor bond at $3,500. His next court date is Dec. 12 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Jason Brockunier, 41, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash-only bond.
Christian Torres, 30, of Brookland, with theft greater than $25,000, felony shoplifting and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 cash-only bond and requirement of wear an ankle monitor if released.
Ashleigh Jackson, 27, of Bono, with felony failure to appear; released on her own recognizance with proof of being incarcerated.
Marcus Cooperwood, 23, of Marion, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Kaitann Summers, 26, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Demarion Gillon, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation; $26,500 total bonds.
Amie Wille, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond with proof of incarceration.
Alexandrea Overman, 27, homeless, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, non-payment of fines and misdemeanor failure to appear; $8,500 total bonds.
Sheila Honeycutt, 33, of Delaplaine, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; $35.000 bond.
Kimberly Vanburen, 58, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, theft of $1,000 or less and criminal mischief; $15,000 cash-only bond and a $5,000 district court bond.
Brittney Peck, 38, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a credit/debit card; $1,500 cash-only bond.
Dustin Conaway, 41, of Shirley, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and second-degree forgery; $3,500 cash-only bond.
