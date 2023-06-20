JONESBORO — Holiday Inn, 4020 Access Road, reported to Jonesboro police Sunday morning that someone broke into the hotel and stole $50,000 in materials, according to a police report.

Naziroddin Kazi, owner of the hotel, told police a pallet of exterior lights valued at $30,000, a pallet of wiring valued at $15,000 and $5,000 worth of various tools were taken by the thief or thieves.