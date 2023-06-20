JONESBORO — Holiday Inn, 4020 Access Road, reported to Jonesboro police Sunday morning that someone broke into the hotel and stole $50,000 in materials, according to a police report.
Naziroddin Kazi, owner of the hotel, told police a pallet of exterior lights valued at $30,000, a pallet of wiring valued at $15,000 and $5,000 worth of various tools were taken by the thief or thieves.
Two locks were cut to gain access to the materials, the report said.
In a separate incident, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were told by a Jonesboro man early Monday that two vehicles, a trailer and tools were stolen from the 300 block of Craighead Road 439.
The 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck and a 2022 Nissan Altima are valued at $25,000 apiece. The trailer is value at $5,000. The tools are worth $2,000, according to the report.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Monday morning that he was robbed at gunpoint in the 5200 block of Highland Park Circle. The victim said the robber stole $6,000 in cash from him.
A Monette man told deputies Friday that someone stole pivot wire from near Craighead roads 530 and 518 in Monette. The wire is valued at $9,500.
A Brookland man told deputies Friday afternoon that someone vandalized items in his barn in the 1500 block of Craighead Road 761. A broken container of liquid fertilizer valued at $2,000 and a bag of seeds valued at $400 were destroyed.
Dillards, 3000 E. Highland Drive, reported Sunday evening that two purses were stolen from the store by three suspects. No value for the purses were listed in the police report.
Lazarri Italian Restaurant, 2230 S. Caraway Road, reported a customer paid for two dinners with a $50 counterfeit bill on Sunday afternoon.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday afternoon that her vehicle was entered and a firearm, cash and a purse were stolen from the 1600 block of Latourette Lane. Taken were a 9 mm Taurus handgun, $100 in cash and a purse.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday morning that someone broke a window in her vehicle in the 300 block of Scott Street and stole a purse, a wallet and Airpods with a total value of $320.
A 31-year-old Blytheville woman told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 800 block of North Caraway Road and stole a gun and her purse. The 9 mm Ruger handgun is valued at $300 and the purse is valued at $50.
A 44-year-old Springdale woman told police early Saturday that someone shattered a window in her vehicle in the 1100 block of Mays Lane and went through the vehicle. She said nothing appeared to have been stolen.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone broke into a vehicle in the 4400 block of Richardson Drive and stole a stereo system and leaf blower. The total value of the stolen items is $700.
A 58-year-old Maynard man told Jonesboro police Friday afternoon that when a tenant moved out of a residence he owns in the 2500 block of Forest Home Road she took the washer/dryer with her. The items are valued at $1,200.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone entered his residence in the 2000 block of Belt Street and stole items. Taken were a phone, clothing, a back pack and various other items valued at $1,550.
