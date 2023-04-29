JONESBORO — A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday that his travel trailer was stolen from his residence in the 9400 block of East Highland Drive.
The 53-foot 2014 Hyundai trailer is valued at $50,000.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 9:31 am
In other police reports:
United Rentals, 2927 Browns Lane, reported Thursday morning that a 2021 UT14-10 trailer that was rented hadn’t been returned. The trailer’s value is $20,000.
A 66-year-old DeValls Bluff woman told police Thursday afternoon three forged checks of hers was cashed at Farmers and Merchants Bank, 400 E. Highland Drive. The total amount of the checks is more than $8,000.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday evening that her ex-boyfriend stole items from her residence in the 100 block of West Forest Street. The television and Xbox are valued at $700.
Sunset Estates, 1101 Mays Lane, reported Thursday afternoon that someone stole freon and blinds from a garage. The total value of the items is listed at $1,260.
Haven Hotel, 3006 S. Caraway Road, reported Thursday afternoon the theft of about 30 air-conditioning units from the back of the hotel. The total value of the units is $10,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that his vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of Silverstone Drive. The 2012 Nissan Maxima is valued at $5,000
