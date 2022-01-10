JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $500,000 bond Monday after a district judge found probable cause to charge him with several crimes after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Craighead County.
Judge Tommy Fowler set the bond for Kylin Lee Smith, 20, of Jonesboro, who is accused of shooting the victim, a 21-year-old man, at about 12:30 p.m. on Craighead Road 423.
Smith is charged with first-degree battery/purposely causing physical injury to another person by means of a firearm, aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
If convicted, Smith faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison for the first two charges and up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the final charge.
The victim was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center where, according to Fowler, he is in the Intensive Care Unit and had his spleen and a kidney removed during surgery Saturday.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective David Bailey of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigation Division collected shell casings at the scene and spoke by phone to two suspects. Detectives discovered the exact location and went to an apartment complex in Jonesboro. Smith was taken into custody and the firearm used in the crime was taken by officials.
The victim spoke to detectives on Sunday and gave a statement, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.
Smith has a Feb. 25 court date in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In January 2020, Smith was charged with the theft (worth more than $1,000) of a shotgun, three TVs and other electronic equipment from a home near Brookland. Smith and a co-defendant were freed on $1,000 bond each.
Smith was sentenced to six months of probation in that case.
