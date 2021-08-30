JONESBORO — The man accused to stabbing a Jonesboro woman on Aug. 23 in what police called a random act of violence appeared Monday before District Judge David Boling, who found probable cause to charge Trevontae Hassell, 29, of Jonesboro, with first-degree battery.
Boling set Hassell’s bond at $500,000.
Hassell is accused of stabbing Deena Dubar in the parking lot outside of her home on Golf Course Drive in Jonesboro.
Boling set a $150,000 bond for Brandon Coley, 28, of Walnut Ridge, after finding probable cause to charge him with simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
John Palmer, 56, of 1503 Arrowhead Farm Road, Scotty Gunter, 45, of 1208 N. Floyd St., Melissa Hendrix, 41, of 342 Eastside Gardens, Trumann, Timothy Hodgkiss, 59, of 1503 Arrowhead Farm Road, and Douglas Wilson, 18, of 1610 Arrowhead Farm Road, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond for Palmer, $1,500 bond for Hendrix, $3,500 bond for Gunter, $1,500 bond for Hodgkiss and $1,000 bond for Wilson.
Allen Flemon, 33, of 2701 Fred St., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Demetrice Jenkins, 37, of 2505 Granite Pointe, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor and a felony bench warrant; $25,000 bond.
Tommy Hunter, 46, of 1101 Cartwright St., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and a failure to appear; $2,500 total bond.
Ashley Raburn, 40, of 4515 Bekah Drive, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Edward Euell, 40, of 323 N. Drake Terrace, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct; $1,000 bond.
Michael Williams, 40, of 1403 W. Matthews Ave., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to appear; $7,000 bond.
Melvin McNeal, 40, of 309 Walnut St., with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and running a red light; $75,000 bond.
James Ferguson, 37, of 1631 Sorghum Mill Drive Cordova, Tenn., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Christopher Neal, 32, of Brookland, with third-degree domestic battery; $25,000 bond.
Dustin Clark, 37, of Leachville, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $2,500 bond.
Jonathan Clark, 29, of Rantoul, Ill., with first-degree battery; $500,000 bond.
