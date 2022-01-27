While the number of new cases in the state saw an increase of 6,561 on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, the number of active cases declined by almost as much.
According to numbers released Wednesday afternoon, the total active case count had dropped 5,347 to stand at 84,225 total active cases.
In Craighead County the active case count dropped to 2,930, a decrease of 257 cases from Tuesday’s total.
Data from the ADH showed 18 more deaths statewide, bringing the statewide total up to 9,574. Two of those deaths were reported in Northeast Arkansas, one each in Craighead and Randolph counties.
Hospitalizations went up 34 statewide to 1,819, but the number on ventilators decreased by 10, from 233 to 223.
In Northeast Arkansas, the number of COVID-positive patients increased by five to 266, with the number on ventilators increasing by one to 16.
The largest increase in new cases locally was in Craighead County, where 187 new cases were reported. This total was a decline from the 262 new cases reported for the county on Tuesday.
Greene County saw 95 new cases reported, followed by Mississippi County with 89 new cases.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead County – 187 new cases; 2,930 active cases.
Greene County – 95 new cases; 1,554 active.
Clay County – 15 new cases; 453 active.
Cross County – 33 new cases; 513 active.
Jackson County – 42 new cases; 328 active.
Lawrence County – 41 new cases; 430 active.
Mississippi County – 89 new cases; 884 active.
Poinsett County – 55 new cases; 657 active.
Randolph County – 25 new cases; 274 active.
