JONESBORO — Four Jonesboro residents had six firearms stolen Tuesday from their homes and vehicles, according to Jonesboro police reports.
In the first case, a 66-year-old resident of the 2900 block of Frie Lane told police Tuesday morning that a Ruger .22-caliber rifle, a shotgun and a Rough Rider pistol, along with a riding lawn mower were stolen from her property.
The total value of the property is $2,900.
In the second case, a 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol valued at $400.
In the third incident, two 17-year-old boys were arrested after allegedly stealing a 9 mm Taurus handgun and a 50-round drum magazine from a vehicle at the intersection of Landsbrook and Richardson drives on Tuesday night.
The boys also possessed drug paraphernalia, police said.
In the fourth incident, a 56-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone stole a firearm from her vehicle in the 5500 block of Caribbean Place. The 38.-caliber Charter Arms pistol is valued at $230.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that a house he is building in the 1600 block of Tonya Drive had items stolen. Taken were toilets valued at $239 and a water heater valued at $1,000.
A 17-year-old Jonesboro boy reported Tuesday morning that a package containing shoes was stolen from his porch in the 100 block of Drake Street. The shoes are valued at $800.
The manager of Haven Hotel, 3006 S. Caraway Road, told police Tuesday morning a patron paid for a room using counterfeit money. Five $10 counterfeit bills and $50 in real cash was used.
Koehn Contracting, 11533 Craighead Road 604, told police Tuesday afternoon that four checks were forged at First National Bank. The total amount of the checks was $7,048.18.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that credit and insurance cards as well as cash were stolen from his wallet in the 400 block of North Bridge Street. The amount of cash taken was $800.
Citgo Gas, 5514 Stadium Blvd., told police Tuesday night that a customer paid for his bill with counterfeit money. The amount of the counterfeit money was $5.
