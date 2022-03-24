JONESBORO — Northeast Arkansas remains a relative hot spot for COVID-19, data from the Arkansas Department of Health indicates.
Craighead (52), Crittenden (45), Lawrence (25) and Mississippi (33) counties accounted for 60 percent of the state’s 258 new cases on Thursday.
On the other end of the spectrum, Cross County had no new cases, and, according to the health department, there is only one active case in that county. Only Bradley and Sevier counties in south Arkansas are said to be COVID-free.
Active cases statewide dropped by 46 to 1,437, but active cases rose in Craighead, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
The state reported 13 deaths Thursday, including six in Crittenden County, but none elsewhere in the region.
Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations dropped by five to 141. NEA hospitals had 12 COVID-positive admissions, an increase of one from Wednesday, the health department said.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 52 new cases, 86 other active cases.
Greene – 2 new cases, 17 other active cases.
Lawrence – 25 new cases, 6 other active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 21 other active cases.
Mississippi –33 new cases, 42 other active cases.
Jackson – 2 new cases, 21 other active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 8 other active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 1 active case.
Clay – 1 new case, 7 other active cases.
