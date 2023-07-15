JONESBORO — Investigators found hundreds of illegal pills and thousands of dollars in cash in an apartment at 3521 Race St.
Now, three men face a long list of felony charges.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge Anthony Quinn McDougal, 29, with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000, but Boling noted McDougal’s parole officer has placed a hold on his potential release.
The judge also found probable cause to charge Rodney Dewayne McMillian, 22, and Quindarious Finch, 30, each with theft by receiving of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, possession of the party drug ecstasy with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver. Both have posted $150,000 bonds each.
Agent Brett Nolen said in a probable cause affidavit he was conducting surveillance on the address due to information developed that people were possibly distributing narcotics.
A red Dodge Charger registered to McMillian was registered to that address. McMillian is on active probation, and when he ventured outside, agents decided to move in and conduct a probation search, Nolen said.
McDougal and Finch were also inside, he said.
Inside the apartment, Nolen said agents found 96 tablets containing fentanyl, 17 ecstasy pills, more than 13 ounces of marijuana and 10 capsules of a substance they were not able to identify through field testing. In addition, they found two loaded handguns, $1,260 in cash belonging to McMillian and $705 belonging to McDougal.
Then the officers went outside and opened three vehicles belonging to the suspects. They found 600 more ecstasy tablets, 591 oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl and 8 ounces of marijuana.
All three must appear Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
