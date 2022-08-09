JONESBORO — Craighead County, once again, ranked second to the state’s most populous county in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with 62 new cases to Pulaski’s 118.
JONESBORO — Craighead County, once again, ranked second to the state’s most populous county in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with 62 new cases to Pulaski’s 118.
Washington County (Fayetteville) was third with 57 new cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,038 new cases statewide Tuesday.
COVID-related deaths totaled 11 statewide, including two Randolph County residents. Since the pandemic began in 2020, the health department believes the virus has claimed the lives of 96 Randolph County residents.
Active cases across the state declined by 488 to 12,084.
Statewide COVID hospitalizations grew by 10 to 379, including 17 on ventilators. However, in Northeast Arkansas, the hospital census dropped by five to 47.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 62 new cases, 627 active cases.
Greene – 28 new cases, 260 active cases.
Lawrence – 9 new cases, 74 active cases.
Poinsett – 16 new cases, 164 active cases.
Mississippi – 18 new cases, 189 active cases.
Jackson – 9 new cases, 75 active cases.
Randolph – 6 new cases, 66 active cases.
Cross – 23 new cases, 85 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 77 active cases.
