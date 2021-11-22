JONESBORO — There were seven reports of shots being fired in Jonesboro over the weekend with two people being wounded, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
A 2:42 a.m. Monday, police said Noah Nathaniel Nickerson, 23, of 7812 Stanley Road, called police and told them that he had shot his 54-year-old father, according to the police report.
The father was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday.
Nickerson is being held on suspicion of first-degree battery and a failure to appear warrant.
In another shooting, police were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning to the 1600 block of Garland Drive in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the groin area, JPD reported. He was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room for treatment. His condition was unknown on Monday afternoon.
Several shell casings were located at the scene, police said.
In other shooting incidents:
A suspect pulled up to a residence at about 8:49 p.m. Sunday and fired several shots into it in the 1400 block of Smoot Drive. Police said there was damage to the siding and window sills to the residence and that three bullet holes were found.
Police were sent to the 500 block of North Caraway Road at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in response to gunshots being heard. Police found three shell casings outside of an apartment building in the area.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 9:13 a.m. Sunday that three males shot at her residence in the 4000 block of Griggs Avenue. Police found shell casings at the scene but no damage. This comes just days after a shooting was under investigation in the same area on Monday, police said in their report. The three suspects were listed as three males, 18 years old, 17 years old and 16 years old.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday night that five or six gunshot were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone fired several shots into her vehicle Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of Kingsbury Street. Police reported that the back window of her Chevrolet Malibu was shattered.
