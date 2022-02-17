JONESBORO — About three-fourths of the 619 people who died of complications from the coronavirus during the last month were above the age of 65, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Thursday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s said during his weekly news conference, that three victims were between the ages of 18-24; 24 were aged 25-44 and 124 were 45-64 years old. The remaining 467 were 65 and above.
Of those who died, 80.8 percent were not fully vaccinated, the governor said.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state epidemiologist, said vaccination is still important.
“We need people to be fully vaccinated, as well as boosted,” Dillaha said. “It’s important to know that of the data that the governor showed, for the age groups, the 18 through 24 and the 25 through 44, no one who died in those age groups was fully vaccinated and boosted.” She said only a small proportion of those above age 45 had been fully vaccinated and boosted.
Dillaha said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now allows for booster shots as soon as three months following the second dose.
Immunizations increased in Arkansas Wednesday, as 4,019 people received injections, including 1,039 who received booster shots.
The death toll rose by 45 statewide on Thursday, including three in Mississippi County, two each in Poinsett and Randolph counties and one in Lawrence County.
Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state believes COVID-19 was responsible or a contributing factor in the deaths of 10,235 Arkansas residents.
The state reported 1,149 new infections Thursday, including 90 in Craighead County.
Hospitalizations statewide dropped by 23 to 931. Of those, 142 were on ventilators, 13 fewer than on Wednesday. Northeast Arkansas hospitals housed 103 COVID patients Thursday, seven fewer than on Wednesday. Of those, nine were on ventilators, a reduction of two.
The number of active cases fell by 482 to 12,484.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 90 new cases; 431 active cases.
Greene – 22 new cases; 212 active.
Lawrence – 9 new cases; 72 active.
Poinsett – 12 new cases; 146 active.
Jackson – 4 new cases; 70 active.
Mississippi – 32 new cases; 137 active.
Randolph – 7 new cases; 64 active.
Cross – 10 new cases; 55 active.
Clay – 4 new cases; 81 active.
