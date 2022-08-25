JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,192 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 74 in Craighead County.
The numbers were almost identical to the report on the previous Thursday. Craighead ranked third behind Pulaski County’s 113 new infections and Washington County’s 98.
No deaths were reported and active cases increased by 138 to 10,838.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by two statewide to 307. Northeast Arkansas facilities reported COVID hospitalizations had declined to 40, seven fewer than on Wednesday. Of those 40, three were on ventilators.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 74 new cases, 628 active cases.
Greene – 29 new cases, 260 active cases.
Lawrence – 3 new cases, 107 active cases.
Poinsett – 15 new cases, 188 active cases.
Mississippi – 27 new cases, 245 active cases.
Jackson – 11 new cases, 73 active cases.
Randolph – 12 new cases, 93 active cases.
Cross – 13 new cases, 74 active cases.
Clay – 9 new cases, 61 active cases.
