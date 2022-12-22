JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with shooting his brother on Saturday.

Calvin Coleman, 21, of the 1600 block of Dupwe Drive, is charged with first-degree battery in the shooting of Dequan Smith, 28, of the same address. The bullet went through Smith’s arm and ended up in his chest, according to a Jonesboro police report.

