JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with shooting his brother on Saturday.
Calvin Coleman, 21, of the 1600 block of Dupwe Drive, is charged with first-degree battery in the shooting of Dequan Smith, 28, of the same address. The bullet went through Smith’s arm and ended up in his chest, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Smith said his 21-year-old brother, Calvin Coleman, is the person who fired the shot.
According to the report, Smith told officers he didn’t want to press charges “because that was his blood.”
According to a witness, the brothers worked together at the Five Guys restaurant where they had an argument and when they got home the argument continued. She said she heard a commotion and went to look and that is when the suspect pulled a gun and shot his brother.
Police arrived and applied a tourniquet and a chest seal to each wound. The victim was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
Detective Chad Hogard wrote in the report that he prepared an affidavit for a bench warrant for the suspect’s arrest, which was signed by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Two witnesses told Hogard, “They saw Coleman pull out a gun and shoot Smith,” according to Hogard’s probable cause affidavit.
First-degree domestic battery is a Class B felony, the sentence for a Class B felony is five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Fowler set Coleman’s bond at $75,000 and issued a no-contact order between Coleman and his brother.
Coleman’s next court date is Feb. 24, 2023.
