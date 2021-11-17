JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree battery with use of a weapon after being accused of stabbing a victim multiple times.
Ramon Romero, 37, was also charged with fleeing.
Boling set a $75,000 bond for Romero.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Brittany Brumley, 31, of Keiser, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and failure to appear; total bond $8,000.
Haley Cofield, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Latasha Woods, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and parole violation; $15,000 bond.
Brian Moore, 33, of Jonesboro, with theft of a credit or debit card; $2,500 bond.
Keith Peel, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and parole violation; $7,500 bond.
Randel Scott, 28, of Forrest City, with probation violation and failure to appear; total bond $6,000.
Jonathon Wainwright, 42, of Bald Knob, with probation violation; $75,000 bond.
